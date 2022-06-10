Laure is top scorer, Belen builds case for rookie-MVP in UAAP volleyball

EYA Laure remained as the top scorer as National University spikers peppered the top performers at the end of the elimination phase of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

Laure, the star of University of Santo Tomas, stamped her class on the field as she compiled 272 points from 244 spikes, 17 blocks, and 11 service aces in steering the Tigresses to the No. 3 seed.

Ateneo spiker Faith Nisperos was a close second with her 267 points from 228 attacks, 16 blocks, and 23 aces, followed by NU's Bella Belen at third with 203 markers, University of the Philippines' Alyssa Bertolano at fourth with 197 points, and La Salle's Leiah Malaluan at fifth with 193 points.

Completing the top 10 scorers through the 14 matches of the season were Adamson's Trisha Genesis (184 points), Ateneo's Vanie Gandler (174 points), NU's Alyssa Solomon (171 points, University of the East's Ja Lana (170 points), and NU's Cess Robles (162 points).

Unsurprisingly, spikers from undefeated top seed Lady Bulldogs also dominated in the various skills departments.

Belen built her case for MVP and Rookie of the Year after being in the Top 10 in five of the seven skills department.

Not only did she finish third among the best scorers, the 19-year-old open spiker also topped the Best Servers race with her 0.47 average per set, placed second in the best spikers list with her 38.96-percent success rate, No. 6 among the best receivers with her 40.85-percent efficiency rate, and No. 8 among the best diggers with 2.38 average per set.

Crowding Belen for the season's best servers award were Ateneo's Nisperos (0.43), her NU peers Solomon (0.34) and Sheena Toring (0.32), and UP's Bertolano (0.31).

Solomon topped the best spikers list with her 38.98-percent success rate, followed by Lady Bulldogs teammates Belen and Robles (37.57-percent), Bertolano (35.27-percent), and Nisperos (34.86-percent).

Lams Lamina was also the top setter at the end of the eliminations with her 5.81 average excellent sets per set, followed by Adamson's Louie Romero (4.70 sets), La Salle's Marrione Alba (4.60 sets), Ateneo's Janel Maraguinot (4.49 sets) and UP's Marianne Sotomil (3.80 sets).

Completing the NU honor roll is Jennifer Nierva who was the best receiver with her 55.96-percent efficiency rate. Pursuing her are UST's Janel Delerio (46.36-percent), Ateneo's Roma Mae Doromal (44.44-percent), La Salle's Justine Jazareno (44.13-percent) and Jolina dela Cruz (41.83-percent).

La Salle, the no. 2-seed at the end of eliminations, also took a piece of the spotlight from their players' performances through the eliminations.

Thea Gagate was the best blocker with her 0.60 kill block average per set over 14 games. Following her were Ateneo's AC Miner with 0.53 blocks, La Salle's Fifi Sharma and UST's KC Galdones with 0.50 blocks each, and Ateneo's Joan Narit with her 0.49 block average.

Jazareno narrowly edged out Nierva for the best digger tag, with the Lady Spiker libero notching 4.78 average excellent digs against her Lady Bulldogs counterpart who had 4.40. Far Eastern University's Alexandra Juangco was at third with her 4.00, UST's Bernadett Pepito is at distant fourth with her 2.96, and UE's Jenina Zeta completed the top five with her 2.70.

