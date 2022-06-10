AC Miner emerges as Ateneo defensive anchor with 8 blocks vs UP

AC Miner knew all too well that Ateneo had no tomorrow had it lost its final assignment against University of the Philippines on Thursday.

After Adamson's shock four-set win over La Salle, the Blue Eagles had no other option but to win in their last match if they wanted to progress in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

"Heading into this game, I just thought about how badly we needed to win this game," said the 19-year-old middle blocker.

"Aside from natalo nga yung La Salle, we still needed to win this game kasi may standard kami. Hindi na pwedeng madagdagan pa yung losses namin so heading into this game, we just really needed to win. That was our mindset."

AC Miner on hosting block party

Razor-focus on her goal to help Ateneo take the win, Miner became a menace on the net and recorded a season-high eight blocks to go with her nine attacks to finish with 17 points and help the Blue Eagles take down the Fighting Maroons in four sets.

It's a magnificent defensive job that even left the rookie out of words.

"Nagulat ako na I had eight blocks. I didn't expect it," she said. "I just really did what I had to do in front of the net. I didn't expect to get eight blocks."

Yet coach Oliver Almadro is the least surprised given how tireless Miner has been in the Ateneo trainings.

"I'm expecting this from AC and she's really working hard sa practices," he said. "Talagang pine-prepare niya ang sarili niya, and ang maganda sa kanya, she follows instructions right away."

To the Blue Eagles coach, it's the springboard that he believes Miner needs especially heading into the fourth-place playoff against Adamson on Saturday.

"I'm hoping and praying for greater things to come for AC," said Almadro, all the more with Ateneo largely depending on the firepower provided by the likes of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler.

"Kailangan lang niyang maging smiley kasi masyadong tahimik lang pero natutuwa ako. "And I know AC will still work hard and hindi siya natatapos dito. Marami pa siyang kailangang matutunan, and we hope na mag-improve pa siya."

