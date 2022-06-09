Nisperos, Miner deliver as Ateneo stays alive, forces 4th-place playoff

ATENEO overcame a first-set hiccup to beat University of the Philippines, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19, and forge a fourth-place playoff in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Faith Nisperos once again came through for the Blue Eagles with 19 points from 16 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while AC Miner dominated the net with her 17 markers off eight kill blocks and nine spikes.

Vanie Gandler had 14 points, as Erika Raagas chipped in 12 points to keep Ateneo alive in the Final Four race and tied Adamson with identical 8-6 cards.

The knockout match will be this Saturday, with the winner facing no. 3-seed University of Santo Tomas in the first phase of the stepladder semifinals.

"Sabi ko nga sa mga player ko, we are being challenged so we have to accept the challenge, and we have to do it right, and we have to fight back," said coach Oliver Almadro.

Tied at 16 in the fourth set, Raagas strung two straight hits that triggered a 9-3 finishing kick with Gandler putting the exclamation point with an offspeed hit to take the 25-19 clincher for the Blue Eagles.

Given one last lease on life to make it to the postseason , Almadro believes that it's now up to his players to really own the win in this do-or-die matchup.

"One game at a time. If it’s for us, it’s for us," he said.

Alyssa Bertolano carried UP with 24 points, while Jewel Encarnacion contributed 18 markers to end the Fighting Maroons' campaign on a three-game slump and exit with a 5-9 record.

