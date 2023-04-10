Tab excited to see Celis, Asoro add 'Cebuano toughness' to Ateneo

SACRED HEART School-Ateneo de Cebu's Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro are ready for the next big step in their budding careers after committing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

In an online press conference held on Monday from the Sacred Heart campus in Mandaue City, Ateneo champion mentor Tab Baldwin shared his excitement to see what his two new young guns can bring to the Blue Eagles.

"We are very proud that [Raffy and Michael] will be part of our program ... I promise you that they will add something to the [team] that we currently don't have — the Cebuano toughness," said Baldwin.

The former Gilas tactician revealed how, in comparison to other heavy recruiters, Ateneo's process of signing players is not as easy as one would think.

"One of the limitations that [our coaching staff] faces is our ability to recruit players, which is affected by the academic process," Baldwin shared.

"We can confidently say that both [Raffy and Michael] possess the academic ability to be part of Ateneo."

Standing at 6-foot-3, the Bacolodnon winger and 2023 NBTC Mythical Five member Celis averaged 17.3 points and 10 rebounds for Ateneo de Cebu.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu city native Asoro, known for his proficient outside shooting, posted 17.5 points per game in the NBTC alongside Celis for the Magis Eagles.

The Cebuano pair, who were also given MacBooks by Ateneo during the presser, will join Ateneo's title defense in UAAP Season 86 alongside fellow Blue Eagle rookies Kyle Gamber and Gilas standout Mason Amos.