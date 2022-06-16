Reinforcements arrive for COVID-depleted Thai team in VNL

THAILAND has new players for its remaining matches in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) after members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the players Thailand brought in in to beef up the depleted crew were Kannika Thipachot and Tichaya Boonlert, who have played in Philippine leagues before.

Also among the reinforcements include Wipawee Srithong, Jarasporn Bundasak, and Katthalee Pinsuwan.

Thipachot and Srithong already suited up in Thailand's five-set loss to Poland, 22-25, 27-29, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13 on Thursday.

"Due to exceptional medical circumstances related to COVID-19 which have prevented eight members of the Thailand women’s national volleyball team from being able to participate in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in the Philippines, the FIVB and Volleyball World have allowed the team to register extra players as part of a special replacement procedure,” said the FIVB in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Eight Thai players tested positive, according to the Bangkok Post, with Sutadta Chuewulim, Piyanut Pannoy, Suppattra Pairoj, and Watchareeya Nuanjam being diagnosed on Sunday, and Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Tichakorn Boonlert and Natthanicha Jaisean contacting the virus on Tuesday.

Thailand was coming off a straight sets win over Canada, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24, before changes had to be made to their roster.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It currently holds a 4-2 win-loss record, with matches set against Japan on Friday and United States on Sunday left in their schedule for the Quezon City leg at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The FIVB will also allow the same procedures to be observed for any team if they encounter infections during the course of the VNL.

"As always, the FIVB’s primary concern is protecting the health and wellbeing of our athletes, officials and fans, and there will be no compromise in this regard," it read.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.