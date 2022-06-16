Japan-Philippines friendly cancelled due to health and safety protocols

THE match between the Japan and Philippine men's volleyball teams in the PNVF International Challenge on Thursday has been cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the cancellation, although no details were provided.

The match at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan would have seen the Philippine men's national volleyball team featuring Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, take on Asian powerhouse Japan.

The two have played as imports in the Japan V.League men's division this past season.

Also part of the Filipino crew are Rex Intal, John Vic de Guzman, Joshua Retamar, Manuel Sumanguid, Kim Malabunga, JP Bugaoan, Francis Saura, Jack Kalingking, Jessie Lopez, Angelo Almendras, and Ysay Marasigan.

Japan, meanwhile, is using this as a preparation for the second week of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) from June 21 to 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines and Germany are still scheduled to collide on June 27 for the last part of the PNVF International Challenge.

