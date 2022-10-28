Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Super Liga

    SSL's Saturday matches called off due to threat of typhoon

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    CSB Lady Spikers FEU lady Tamaraws
    PHOTO: SSL

    THE Shakey's Super League (SSL) has postponed the opening matches of its second round due to the threat posed by Typhoon Paeng.

    With the typhoon expected to make its landfall on Saturday, the league called off the quadruple header pitting Perpetual against National University, UST vesus FEU, Adamson against La Salle, and UP against Ateneo.

    In a statement, league organizers announced the decision to suspend their Saturday slate in anticipation of the typhoon's direct effects in Metro Manila.

    "Due to the expected weather disturbance, we have decided to postpone the matches scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 29 to a later date."

    Another decision will be made on the Sunday games, the SSL said.

    The eight remaining teams will be informed on whether the Sunday matches will push through or not on Saturday afternoon.

    PHOTO: SSL

