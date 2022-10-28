SSL's Saturday matches called off due to threat of typhoon

THE Shakey's Super League (SSL) has postponed the opening matches of its second round due to the threat posed by Typhoon Paeng.

With the typhoon expected to make its landfall on Saturday, the league called off the quadruple header pitting Perpetual against National University, UST vesus FEU, Adamson against La Salle, and UP against Ateneo.

In a statement, league organizers announced the decision to suspend their Saturday slate in anticipation of the typhoon's direct effects in Metro Manila.

"Due to the expected weather disturbance, we have decided to postpone the matches scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 29 to a later date."

Another decision will be made on the Sunday games, the SSL said.

The eight remaining teams will be informed on whether the Sunday matches will push through or not on Saturday afternoon.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.