Kai Sotto's season-best game a silver lining as Adelaide win streak ends

KAI Sotto put up a season-best performance, but his best wasn't enough to save the Adelaide 36ers from a 99-70 loss to the New Zealand Breakers in the 2022-23 NBL season at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while hauling down five rebounds, but his best efforts went for naught as the 36ers saw an end to their two-game win streak and dropped to 2-2 overall.

The 7-3 Sotto also provided one highlight play on a fastbreak.

Antonius Cleveland added 14 points, five boards, and two assists, while Craig Randall and Robert Franks both had 11 in a loss that came on the heels of a huge 92-88 stunner over the defending champions Sydney Kings last week.

Adelaide will try to bounce back in Sunday on the road against South East Melbourne Phoenix.

New Zealand was led by the 22 points each of Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr. as it moved up to 5-2.

