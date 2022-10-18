SSL announces rollout of video challenge system

THE top eight teams of the 2022 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Preseason Tournament will see action in the second round of pool play with the benefit of a video challenge system.

League coaches will be able to challenge calls for block touch, ball in/out, net fault, antenna touch, foot fault, and floor touch, the SSL announced on its official social media pages on Tuesday.

Round two of the Super League kicks off at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 29.

Earlier this year, the NCAA launched the challenge system for the first time in collegiate volleyball during the Season 97 women's tournament.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the pro ranks, the Premier Volleyball League moved its planned rollout of a video challenge system to Oct. 25 after encountering logistical setbacks prior to the start of the ongoing Reinforced Conference.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.