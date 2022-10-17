Bella Belen left impressed by NU Lady Bulldogs' rookies

AFTER earning Player of the Game honors in the NU Lady Bulldogs' four-set victory over Ateneo in the Shakey's Super League (SSL), Bella Belen was more delighted to see their rookies and bench players share in the limelight.

"Siyempre sobrang happy po [dahil] alam naman po naming kaya rin nila kasi parehas naman po kami ng training. Kaya hindi rin po kami nagkakalayo sa skills," the UAAP women's volleyball rookie-MVP from last season said.

That was evident in the Lady Bulldogs' last two games, where rookie standouts Evangeline Alinsug and Myrtle Escanlar came out swinging on offense in their first collegiate tournament and proved equally reliable on defense.

Alinsug dropped eight points in NU's opening win over Jose Rizal University, while Escanlar also had eight markers in the Lady Bulldogs' victory over NCAA runners-up Arellano.

The Lady Bulldogs now await their next set of opponents in the second round of the SSL and Belen is confident about their chances, so long as they get rid of complacency and limit their unforced errors.

"Mas tatrabahuin pa namin yung [pagbabawas ng] mga errors namin kasi feeling namin kapag nag-eerror kami, kinakalaban namin yung sarili namin," Belen explained.

"Parang hinihintay na lang kami ng kalaban mag-error so dapat yung [mataas na] standard ng laro namin, hindi nawawala."

