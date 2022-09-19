Super League collegiate volleyball tournament tickets go on sale

VOLLEYBALL fans can now avail tickets for the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

SSL tickets can be purchased online via Ticket Max or at the Rizal Memorial coliseum's main gate starting at P110 for upper box seats, P220 for lower box, and P420 for patron.

See Check out the full 2022 SSL schedule

Spectators are required to present a valid ID or government-issued ID with picture and their vaccination card upon entry, with face masks still mandatory inside the venue.

"We will follow the guidelines and protocols set by the CHED, so there will be a single entrance and a single exit. We will have authorizations there, do the checking there and in all critical zones and areas of the coliseum," said SSL president Ian Laurel on the league's observance of health protocols.

Fans are also prohibited from interacting with players and other team members. Other restrictions include children under five years, large banners, and outside food and beverages.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Preliminary round matches will be played at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Saturdays and Sundays. Each ticket covers all four matches per game day.

UAAP's University of the East begins Pool A action against NCAA's Mapua on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Watch Now

Reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde kickstarts its campaign on Sunday at 12 p.m. against Letran.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.