Check out the full 2022 Shakey's Super League schedule

NCAA Season 97 undefeated champion College of St. Benilde and UAAP Season 84 fourth-placer University of Santo Tomas raise the curtains in the inaugural staging of the 2022 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship set to unwrap on September 24 at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

2022 Shakey's Super League schedule

The first women's volleyball collegiate tournament featuring all eight teams from the UAAP and 10 from the NCAA will feature quadruple headers in the preliminaries every weekend.

The Lady Blazers will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws at 4 p.m., before Adamson Lady Falcons and the UST Golden Tigresses collide at 6 p.m.

University of the East and Mapua University will open the day at 12 p.m. followed by San Beda University and University of Perpetual Help System Delta at 2 p.m.

Early favorite UAAP Season 84 champions National University will have its first match on October 9 against Jose Rizal University.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The top two teams of each pool will advance to the next round where they will be grouped into two pools for another round-robin play to determine their ranking in the knockout quarterfinals.

Winning squad will then face in a knockout semifinal and winner-take-all finals.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The challenge system will be implemented after the preliminary round.

“We’re very excited about this conference as we will be able to watch college and university teams compete before the start of their respective collegiate seasons,” said Dr. Ian Laurel, president of SSL organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc. (ACES).

“This tournament format will benefit the teams as they work on improving their level of play and chance for coaches to use different combinations of players. This will also serve as a huge opportunity for new recruits and those off the bench to showcase their skills."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Games will air live on free TV on IBC-13 while on cable through Solar Entertainment on a one-day delayed basis. Plus Network will stream the games via Facebook and Tiktok.

See full schedule below.





We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.