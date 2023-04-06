Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cambodia SEA Games organizers back re-draw in men's volleyball

    by Jillian Velasco
    1 Hour ago
    philippine volleyball team
    PHOTO: PNVF

    THE Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee has thrown its support behind a re-draw of the men's volleyball tournament after the non-inclusion of the Philippine national men's volleyball team in its official release on Wednesday.

    READ: Philippine men's team oddly missing from SEA Games draw

    In a statement released on Thursday, the CAMSOC maintained its full support for a re-draw in the men's division provided majority of the participating National Olympic Committee (NOCs), including the Philippine Olympic Committee, agree to do so.

    LOOK:

    SEA Games redraw

    Oddly, the Philippine men's volleyball team was not included in the initial draw released on Wednesday that only had Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore.

    Philippine National Volleyball Federation chairman Tony Boy Liao earlier belied reports that the men's team will not compete in the biennial meet in an ABS-CBN News interview.

    The men's squad, led by skipper Vince Mangulabnan and new Brazilian head coach Sergio Veloso, is set to fly to Osaka, Japan for a training camp from April 9 to 23.

    Newest Fil-Am recruits Steve Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman and Michael Vicente are set to bolster the squad which will be without SEA Games silver medalists Mark Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, who both begged off from national team duties.

      The men's team is aiming for a podium finish after coming in fifth at the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games.

