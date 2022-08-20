Another blow for Team PH ahead of AVC Cup as Risa Sato ruled out

TEAM Philippines lost a second player in as many days, with Risa Sato out due to health concerns, according to Michele Gumabao.

The team declined to provide details.

Alyssa Valdez was earlier scratched from the Philippine lineup to the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women after contracting dengue.

The team will also be without coach Sherwin Meneses and team captain Jia de Guzman in the first match against Vietnam on Sunday, but are expected to join the team later in the tournament.

Rizza Mandapat and Lorie Bernardo, who were initially cut from the final 14, have been reinstated.

"Aside from Alyssa Valdez, Risa Sato will also be sitting out for the AVC. Two of our players who weren’t lined up on the original roster namely Rizza Mandapat and Lorie Bernardo will be joining us for this tournament," Gumabao said on Saturday during the AVC Cup for Women pre-tournament press conference.

"For Coach Sherwin and Jia, they will be back very soon. They will be joining us very soon," said Gumabao, confident the team can perform well in the opener behind PVL Most Valuable Player Tots Carlos and Ced Domingo.

"Just like any other teams we've had a couple of setbacks due to health reasons but we're very positive. Like everyone, we want to play our best and have fun," she added.

"No matter what we have been given this opportunity to rep the PH and Creamline are very thankful to be here and whoever we have in the court, we will do our best."

Pool A has Team Philippines, five-time champion China, South Korea, Iran and Vietnam.

Pool B, meanwhile, is composed of 2018 runner-up Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

The bottom team after Pool A play will automatically place ninth. The top four advance along with all teams in Pool B.

