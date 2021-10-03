Rebisco Philippines suffers another loss at hands of Iran's Saipa

REBISCO Philippines suffered another loss at the hands of Iran’s Saipa, 24-26, 25-22, 13-25, 17-25, in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Mona Ashofteh and Mahsa Kadkhoda restored order for Iran after Rebisco's second-set revival as Saipa clinched third place in Pool B and forged a knockout quarterfinal against Pool A’s No. 2 team Zhetysu of Kazakhstan on Monday.

Rebisco placed last in Pool B and will take on Pool A leader Nakhon Ratchasima in the do-or-die quarterfinals on Monday.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipina Spikers played their best game in the tournament so far as Dindin Santiago-Manabat joined hands with young guns Faith Nisperos and Mhicaela Belen to win the second set and tie the match at one set apiece.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

However, Manabat and Co. lost steam in the last two sets, failing to contain the offensive fire power of the Iranians led by Ashofteh.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Choco Mucho, the other Philippine club that also had a winless group stage campaign, is slated to take on Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi.

Kazakh club Altay earned the remaining outright semifinal berth in the group by beating Supreme Chonburi, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.