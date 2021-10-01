Host deals Choco Mucho a straight-sets loss in Asian Club debut

HOME team Nakhon Ratchasima dealt Choco Mucho a 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 defeat at the start of the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Friday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Thailand.

Chatchu-on Moksri and Kannika Thipachot led the way while ace setter Nootsara Tomkom asserted her mastery of the Filipinos as Nakhon Ratchasima gained the early lead in Pool A of the preliminary stage.

Kalei Mau, who joined the team in Thailand after a 72-hour trip from Hawaii, joined hands with Mylene Paat and setter Deanna Wong when the Filipinas finally showed some life in the second set.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

Choco Mucho held set point thrice but failed to close out each time.

Mau scored four straight points to put Choco Mucho at 24-22, but back-to-back errors allowed the Thais to steal the lead on Thipachot’s attack, 24-25.

Dell Palomata and Paat reclaimed the lead for the Philippines, 26-25, but back-to-back attacks from Thipachot and Moksri and the clinching ace from Kaewpin gave the host a two-set advantage.

Choco Mucho takes on Kazakhstan’s Zhetyssu on Saturday at 1:30 pm (Philippine time), needing a win to have any hope of advancing to the next stage.

Moksri unleashed 20 points off 18 attacks, a block and an ace. Thipachot, who played as import for Power Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, chipped in 14 attacks.

Kuttika Kaewpin, Creamline’s former import, was also instrumental in dismantling Choco Mucho.

'Tough game'

Despite winning in three sets, team captain Tomkom admitted they were surprised with the tall and strong Filipino players.

Continue reading below ↓

“It was a tough game for us since the Philippine players are quite tall and strong. The second set was rather difficult, but we kept our balance and won,” the veteran Thai setter said.

Mau led the Filipina Spikers with 12 points from 11 kills and a block.

Choco Mucho played with only 10 players after Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron transferred to the Philippine team in Pool B, Rebisco, after four of its players failed to get clearance from local health authorities.

