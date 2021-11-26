RDJ says F2 core dusted off rust in Asian Club tilt for PNVF title run

LIPA CITY — It’s like coach Ramil de Jesus never missed a beat in the volleyball scene after a 20-month layoff as he added the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League trophy to his collection.

Despite coming from a long pandemic lull, De Jesus still proved that his system is still on top after he steered F2 Logistics to perfect five-game sweep to win the maiden title on Thursday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

It was his sixth championship for F2 Logistics including five Philippine Superliga titles.

But the 11-time UAAP champion coach of La Salle is not counting his accolades. He just wants to make sure that he gets his job done every time he competes.

“Hindi ko na yun iniisip. Basta kung ano yung trabaho pagka may binigay na trabaho gawin lang ng maayos yung trabaho,” said De Jesus.

And his Cargo Movers, who last played in March 2020 prior to the tournament, made their amazing volleyball comeback possible after venting out the times they missed playing — including a derailed Premier Volleyball League debut last July due to several injured players.

“Yung mga bata kasi gusto din makapaglaro talaga. Ang tagal na rin kasi nilang nakabakante sa mga kani-kanilang bahay. Kaya ito yung iba nagiiyakan kasi after almost two years nakabalik sila sa court,” De Jesus said.

De Jesus said the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship last October in Thailand helped F2 Logistics bucked the rust after MVP Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Aby Maraño led Rebisco’s youth brigade, while Kalei Mau, Tin Tiamzon, Dawn Macandili and new setter Iris Tolenada powered Choco Mucho.

“Malaking bagay doon kasi nakalaro din sila sa national team sa Thailand. May connection kahit paano, ipa-polish mo na lang,” he said.

After another successful title run by the Cargo Movers, the fans can’t wait for their Premier Volleyball League debut next year against all the pro teams including Creamline and Choco Mucho.

But for now, De Jesus is shifting his focus first to La Salle as the UAAP is seeking to make a comeback early next year.

“Hindi ko masasagot sa ngayon yan kasi focus ko muna pagbalik nitong UAAP kasi nagpapatawag ng bubble yung UAAP,” he said. “Yun na nga kinakatakot ko kasi matagal ko na hindi nakita tsaka mga bata pa kasi yun. Halos walang natirang mga seniors na.”

The La Salle coach will continue the progress of young guns Thea Gagate, Jolina dela Cruz, Baby Jyne Soreno, and Justine Jazareno after their season 82 campaign was wiped out by the pandemic after their first game win over Ateneo.

