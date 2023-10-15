Why Daquis, Gonzaga, and Co. missed Cignal's conference opener

ALBEIT victorious in its 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference opener versus PLDT, Cignal was certainly missing a handful of vital aces.

HD Spikers mentor Shaq Delos Santos bared the varying reasons for the absences of veteran hitters Rachel Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and offseason signing Gelai Nunag.

"Meron silang inaayos lang sa Army pero iba ‘yung case nila ni Gelai (Nunag). Iba rin ‘yung kay Royse (Tubino sa PLDT)," Delos Santos said.

"Hindi pa sila pinaglaro pero let’s see sa next game namin (versus Creamline). Hopefully, ipag-pray namin na maging okay sila this coming Saturday," he added.

Meanwhile, Daquis' coaching camp stint in the United States has yet to conclude, with the club expecting updates in the coming weeks.

"Hindi pa natin alam (ang status niya). This coming week, magkakaroon kami ng update sa kanya. But right now, nandun pa siya at ‘di pa namin alam ‘yung next updates niya," the Cignal coach said.

The HD Spikers will see action on Saturday against defending champion Creamline in Batangas City.

