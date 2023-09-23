Rachel Daquis receives invite to join coaches' camp in USA

RACHEL Daquis will soon embark on a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity at a coaches camp in the United States this October.

READ: PVL newcomer Nxled signs Takayuki Minowa as head coach

Rachel Daquis to join US coaches camp

Her home club for six years, Cignal HD Spikers, revealed their longtime captain's special news on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Go get them, queen! Congrats to team captain Rachel, for being invited to a coaches camp in the USA this October. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will benefit her volleyball career and eventually the Cignal HD Spikers as she shares her learning & experience with the team," the club said.

"The entire Awesome Nation is always behind you, Queen RAD! Good luck & keep representing #TeamAwesome."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Daquis' coaches camp endeavor is expected to coincide with the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference which starts on Oct. 16.

The HD Spikers have yet to confirm how long Daquis will be away from the club ahead of the forthcoming PVL conference.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph