    PVL

    Rachel Daquis receives invite to join coaches' camp in USA

    RAD set to take 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Rachel Anne Daquis Cignal
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    RACHEL Daquis will soon embark on a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity at a coaches camp in the United States this October.

    READ: PVL newcomer Nxled signs Takayuki Minowa as head coach

    Rachel Daquis to join US coaches camp

    Her home club for six years, Cignal HD Spikers, revealed their longtime captain's special news on Saturday evening.

    "Go get them, queen! Congrats to team captain Rachel, for being invited to a coaches camp in the USA this October. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will benefit her volleyball career and eventually the Cignal HD Spikers as she shares her learning & experience with the team," the club said.

    "The entire Awesome Nation is always behind you, Queen RAD! Good luck & keep representing #TeamAwesome."

    Rachel Anne Daquis Cignal vs F2 Logistics

      Daquis' coaches camp endeavor is expected to coincide with the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference which starts on Oct. 16.

      The HD Spikers have yet to confirm how long Daquis will be away from the club ahead of the forthcoming PVL conference.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

