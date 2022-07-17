Esteban hoping for someone to step up for shorthanded Chery

COACH Clarence Esteban is hoping someone in his squad would step up and provide a spark before it’s too late for misfiring Chery Tiggo.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat remains sidelined with an ankle injury and uncertain for return as the Crossovers face Petro Gazz on Thursday in the PVL Invitational Conference at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

While missing its top hitter, Chery also was without key defender Buding Duremdes in the match against Cignal, leaving the Crossovers with only one libero in Julia Angeles.

The HD Spikers moved to 3-0 while the Crossovers suffered their third loss in as many matches.

"Yung team namin hanggang ngayon parang mabigat pa rin kasi hindi kami makumple-kumpleto which is laking factor pagdating sa loob ng game," said Esteban.

"Yung mga nawala nung previous games, kahapon lang nakapagtraining kaya medyo nag-aalanganin akong gamitin pero at that time, sinabi ko nga na kung kailangang kailangan ko nga silang gamitin, ilalagay ko sila."

Mylene Paat and Shaya Adorador paced the Crossovers while EJ Laure and Justine Dorog returned from health and safety protocols but it simply wasn’t enough against the league-leading HD Spikers.

"Si Dindin, talagang gustong gusto nang maglaro," Esteban said.

"Pinipilit niya makarecover sa injury na nakuha niya which is yung sprain niya nga pero until now, hindi pa rin siya nakakapag jumping. Yung lakad pa lang niya yung naiimprove niya."

"Si Buding laking factor din kasi yung libero namin pag nahilo na, wala nang kapalit," he added.

After Angels, the Chery, which also has May Luna, Mae Layugand Rachel Austero in the lineup, face Creamline, Army-Black Mamba and Choco Mucho.

