Winless, clueless Angels hope to overcome lethargic start

PETRO Gazz is winless in two matches and veteran hitter Myla Pablo admits the Angels are unsure what is happening.

Pablo herself could not put into words what exactly is going on as last conference’s runners-up played listless in the first two assignments and now sit just a spot above cellar-dwelling Chery Tiggo (0-3).

"Siguro nag-struggle pa kami. Siguro inaano pa rin namin yung pagkatalo namin nung first game against Creamline," said Myla Pablo after a 16-points performance in a loss to Army Black Mamba in the PVL Invitational.

The Angels have bowed to Creamline and Army, both four-set losses, and now face a tough climb in the seven-team tournament. Cignal leads at 3-0 followed by Creamline (2-0-), PLDT, Choco Mucho and Army-Black Mamba (1-1).

"Ang bigat talaga namin sa loob ng court. Nakikita naman talaga ang bigat talaga namin then parang hindi kami yung naglalaro sa game na to," she said.

Against Army, coach Arnold Laniog burned all his timeouts early on the sets, trying to wake up his crew to no avail.

"Kaya nga sabi ni coach may mabigat ba sa loob ng court? May iniinda ba sa katawan?" Pablo shared.

"Pero siguro hindi na sa coach yung problema eh, siguro nasa amin na talaga kasi kami yung naglalaro sa loob ng court," said the 5-foot-10 Pablo.

"Sobrang tahimik namin sa loob ng court. Wala kaming communication. Hindi namin alam paano namin sisimulan ulit makabawi in the first and second set na down."

Pablo hopes the Angels can recover in the next four matches.

"Siguro kung ano yung mga nangyari the past two games talaga namin is kailangan pa trabahuin namin sa loob ng court. And kailangan namin is maghabol sa winning games," she said.

The Angels look to end the skid when they face PLDT on Tuesday at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

