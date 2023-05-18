Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 18
    PVL

    Vanie Gandler leaves Ateneo to play for Cignal in PVL

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    undefined
    Vanie Gandler forgoes final playing year for Ateneo to join Cignal HD in PVL.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano, Cignal HD | Facebook

    VANIE Gandler will be donning a red jersey this time after signing with Cignal HD Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

    The HD Spikers announced the commitment of the former Ateneo Blue Eagle on Thursday ahead of the PVL Invitational Conference slated in June.

    The 22-year-old outside spiker debuted for Ateneo in Season 81 where it copped the women's volleyball title after beating UST in the do-or-die Game Three Finals.

    undefined

    Unfortunately, Ateneo missed the Final Four for the first time since 2009 in what would be her final season for the Blue and White. She scored a total of 154 points built on 134 spikes, 12 aces, and eight blocks in her farewell season for Ateneo.

    Gander is expected to boost the offense of the HD Spikers alongside team captain Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Glaudine Troncoso, Jerrili Malabanan, and Toni Basas.

    Cignal missed the Final Four in the recently concluded 2023 All-Filipino Conference after a third consecutive podium finish in the 2022 season.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Vanie Gandler forgoes final playing year for Ateneo to join Cignal HD in PVL.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano, Cignal HD | Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again