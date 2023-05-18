Vanie Gandler leaves Ateneo to play for Cignal in PVL

VANIE Gandler will be donning a red jersey this time after signing with Cignal HD Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

The HD Spikers announced the commitment of the former Ateneo Blue Eagle on Thursday ahead of the PVL Invitational Conference slated in June.

The 22-year-old outside spiker debuted for Ateneo in Season 81 where it copped the women's volleyball title after beating UST in the do-or-die Game Three Finals.

Unfortunately, Ateneo missed the Final Four for the first time since 2009 in what would be her final season for the Blue and White. She scored a total of 154 points built on 134 spikes, 12 aces, and eight blocks in her farewell season for Ateneo.

Gander is expected to boost the offense of the HD Spikers alongside team captain Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Glaudine Troncoso, Jerrili Malabanan, and Toni Basas.

Cignal missed the Final Four in the recently concluded 2023 All-Filipino Conference after a third consecutive podium finish in the 2022 season.

