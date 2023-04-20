Nisperos keeps the faith as Blue Eagles grounded to unfamiliar territory

THE UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Final Four will look a bit different than usual, as it will be the first time in fourteen years without blue and white in it.

Since finishing fifth in Season 71, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have been officially knocked out of this season's semis race after fourth-seed NU completed a three-set romp over UP on Sunday.

The Katipunan side's 4-7 (win-loss) slate with three games left can no longer produce a top-four-worthy record in what has been a rare season-long slump for the three-time UAAP champs.

Faith Nisperos on Ateneo's fighting spirit in Season 85

For captain Faith Nisperos, an ill-fated campaign does not take anything away from the fight given by the young Blue Eagles.

"In sports kasi, it's not always about winning or losing — it's how we played," said Nisperos. "Sinabi ko [sa team] na 'chin up, girls kasi alam kong lumaban tayo.'"

In their last few matches before bowing out of the tournament, Ateneo's leading scorer aims for nothing but the best to end their season on a high.

"Nothing will change — same mindset," the skipper said. "Ito 'yung sabi ni Coach [Oliver] na best game namin so far [versus UST] and coming from that, we have to better our best."

Champion mentor Oliver Almadro acknowledged some coaching lapses on his end, but ultimately remained upbeat on the fight and the faith his team had all-season long.

"Siguro me as a coach, I'm also lacking din in the endgame to motivate them to really finish it hard," Coach O said. "We have to acknowledge and I have to acknowledge it also, but what I acknowledge [the most] is my players played their hearts out."

The Blue Eagles' season-ending sprint begins against semis-seeking FEU on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.