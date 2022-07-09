Trisha Genesis forgoes last three years in college volleyball to join Akari

TRISHA Genesis will no longer play her last three years in college volleyball, leaving the Adamson Lady Falcons as she turns pro.

The 22-year-old Genesis is set to play in the PVL Reinforced Conference with Akari, the Power Chargers bared on Saturday.

Genesis is the third player to join Akari after Michelle Cobb and Jho Maraguinot for its maiden campaign in the pro league in October.

Adamson needs someone to step up with the exit of Trisha Genesis. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 5-foot-7 Genesis led the Lady Falcons to a bronze medal in the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference.

Genesis was also a big part of Adamson's fifth place finish in UAAP Season 84 where she was the sixth-best scorer in the league with her 197 points, as well as being No. 6 in the league in spiking (31.65-percent success rate) and serving (0.28 service aces per set). Jillian Velasco

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.