    Trisha Genesis forgoes last three years in college volleyball to join Akari

    3 hours ago
    Trisha Genesis ranked sixth among scorers in UAAP Season 84. 
    PHOTO: UAAP

    TRISHA Genesis will no longer play her last three years in college volleyball, leaving the Adamson Lady Falcons as she turns pro.

    The 22-year-old Genesis is set to play in the PVL Reinforced Conference with Akari, the Power Chargers bared on Saturday.

    See After fine run, an offseason of uncertainty for Adamson Lady Falcons

    Genesis is the third player to join Akari after Michelle Cobb and Jho Maraguinot for its maiden campaign in the pro league in October.

    Trisha Genesis Adamson vs UPAdamson needs someone to step up with the exit of Trisha Genesis.

    The 5-foot-7 Genesis led the Lady Falcons to a bronze medal in the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference.

    Genesis was also a big part of Adamson's fifth place finish in UAAP Season 84 where she was the sixth-best scorer in the league with her 197 points, as well as being No. 6 in the league in spiking (31.65-percent success rate) and serving (0.28 service aces per set). Jillian Velasco

