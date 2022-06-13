After fine run, an offseason of uncertainty for Adamson Lady Falcons

ADAMSON attempt to build on the fine run in UAAP Season 84 volleyball, but face an offseason of uncertainty.

"We didn't expect na we will come this far, na talagang nasa top yung mga teams na matatalo namin or makaka-five sets kami," said coach Lerma Giron. "Kumbaga yung sabi ko nga sa team, quota na kami na nadala namin yung Adamson volleyball sa medyo gitna ng UAAP at hindi na sa bottom."

The Lady Falcons echoed those sentiments as they take great pride on the performance, falling just a step short of the last four.

"Dati naman yung Adamson nasa bottom lang, pero ngayon ang layo na talaga ng narating namin. So bawi na lang talaga next season," said setter Louie Romero.

Trisha Genesis also felt the same, noting, "Ibinigay na natin yung todo pero ang dami pa rin kulang. Sabi ni teacher na hindi pa pinakaloob sa amin ito ni Lord kasi masaydo pa nga madali. Pero grabe na yung pag-angat namin."

Adamson had a surpising run, posting an 8-6 win-loss record to figure in a fourth-place playoff against Ateneo but just fell short.

Yet while they can look forward to building on the fine run, there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Among them are the status of Genesis and Romero who both remained non-committal on whether they will return to San Marcelino for Season 85.

"Kung ano po ang plano ni Lord," said Genesis, the sixth-best scorer in the league this season. "Hihintayin ko yung signal ni Lord kung ano dapat gawin or kung saan pa ba mas kailangan."

Romero, who ranks No. 2 in the league among the best setters, chimed in and said: "Tignan na lang po natin kung ano mangyayari sa amin. Di pa rin talaga namin alam, kung ano pa yung susunod na mangyayari, pero let’s see na lang po."

Regardless if they stay or not, Adamson knows that it has built a solid foundation that the team can bank on for the future.

"Marami kaming natutunan dito talaga. Talagang very promising pa itong team na ito," said Giron.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila hopefully by next season sila pa rin yung kasama ko at ako pa rin yung kasama nila kasi we don’t know. Pero kumbaga talagang pag tinrabaho pala talaga ng todo, talagang aangat at aangat, tapos sama-sama rin kayo na aangat at aangat ng team."

She ended: "Siguro marami pa rin talagang dapat iimprove, lalo na sa bawat personality nung character ng mga players. Talagang, di pa siguro ganon ka-matured at ka-prepared for next level ng competition pero alam ko by next season, hopefully by God’s grace, kaya pa natin i-angat talaga doon. Talagang magtatrabaho kami ng todo para yung Final Four na talaga ang mahawakan namin." Jillian Torre

