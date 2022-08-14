Tots Carlos named MVP after Creamline run to PVL title

CREAMLINE's Tots Carlos was hailed as the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference Most Valuable Player, her second MVP plum this year, after the Cool Smashers nabbed a fifth PVL crown on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The University of the Philippines standout emerged the leader in scoring with 82 points in the semifinals and was the third best spiker with an 36.04% efficiency to claim the MVP and Best Opposite Spiker awards for two conferences in a row.

Ced Domingo was named Finals MVP after tallying four blocks and two aces off her 11 points to help Creamline win a first Invitational championship.

Her teammate, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez, won the Best Outside Spiker award together with Cignal's Ces Molina for back-to-back conferences.

Second placer KingWhale will go home with two individual awards as Liao Yi-jen claimed the Best Setter award after averaging 6.18 excellent sets per set while Qui Shi-qing was named as Best Libero with her 3.59 digs average per set.

PLDT's Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata got the nod as the Best Middle Blockers.

