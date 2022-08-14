Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 14
    PVL

    Tots Carlos named MVP after Creamline run to PVL title

    by Jillian Velasco
    1 Hour ago
    Tots Carlos
    PHOTO: PVL

    CREAMLINE's Tots Carlos was hailed as the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference Most Valuable Player, her second MVP plum this year, after the Cool Smashers nabbed a fifth PVL crown on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The University of the Philippines standout emerged the leader in scoring with 82 points in the semifinals and was the third best spiker with an 36.04% efficiency to claim the MVP and Best Opposite Spiker awards for two conferences in a row.

    Ced Domingo was named Finals MVP after tallying four blocks and two aces off her 11 points to help Creamline win a first Invitational championship.

    [See Creamline is PVL champ again after ending KingWhale's unbeaten run]

    Her teammate, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez, won the Best Outside Spiker award together with Cignal's Ces Molina for back-to-back conferences.

    Second placer KingWhale will go home with two individual awards as Liao Yi-jen claimed the Best Setter award after averaging 6.18 excellent sets per set while Qui Shi-qing was named as Best Libero with her 3.59 digs average per set.

    Continue reading below ↓

    PLDT's Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata got the nod as the Best Middle Blockers.

    Video

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:

    POV,Zoom In

    Video
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PVL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again