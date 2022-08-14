Creamline is PVL champ again after ending KingWhale's unbeaten run

CREAMLINE made quick work of KingWhale Taipei, 25-21, 25-19, 25-8, to claim the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference championship on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez led from the front as the Cool Smashers dealt the Taipei side its first loss of the tournament and put away their second title in the 2022 season.

It was also their fifth title overall in seven finals appearances.

