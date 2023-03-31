More than MVP award, Tots Carlos surprised to become Best Outside Spiker

PLAYING in an entirely different position all conference-long was not a problem for Tots Carlos who proved for the third time that she is the best player to date of the Premier Volleyball League.

Tots Carlos on capturing MVP

The 24-year-old spiker from Lubao, Pampanga locked up her third Most Valuable Player award in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, tying teammate Alyssa Valdez with the most MVP citations in the league’s history.

Carlos led from the front in Creamline’s Finals series comeback against Petro Gazz, averaging 17.6 points per game in the best-of-three finals.

She was also the second best spiker with a 37.26% efficiency, third best server with an average of 0.31, fifth best receiver with 39.07% success rate and 10th best digger with 2.46 digs per set after the semifinals.

“Sobrang saya namin especially kumbaga coming from behind kami. Natalo kami ng first game, nilaban namin yung second game, tapos kanina natalo pa kami first set. So really grateful for the team for not giving up,” Carlos said after Creamline turned back Petro Gazz 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 in Game Three of the Finals on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The former University of the Philippines standout was also left speechless after bagging the Best Outside Spiker award - her first recognition in the position after playing and winning the Best Opposite Spiker award thrice in the league.

Carlos was converted as an open spiker in the All-Filipino Conference in place of Valdez who did not see action in Creamline’s campaign due to a right knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“‘Di talaga ako makapaniwala kaya sobrang speechless ko kanina,” she shared.

“I think sobra yung tiwala lang nina coach na ilipat ako ng pwesto. Sobrang laking bagay nun for me kasi malaking factor yung alam ni coach [Sherwin Meneses] na kaya kong gawin yung pwesto at yung laro.”

There will be no rest for Carlos as she suits up for the flag and country in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games, with the preparations beginning today (Friday).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Carlos along with six other Cool Smashers will be prt of the national team’s roster for the biennial meet in May in Cambodia.

“Yeah we’re part of the national team… Basta gusto muna naming mag-celebrate. Pero siyempre gusto naming maglaro nang maayos for the national team. We just really want to play our best, lalong-lalo na kasama namin maglaro most of our teammates, so we’re really excited to play in the national team,” she said.