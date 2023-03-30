Tots Carlos named PVL MVP, heads 4 Creamline stars in Premier Team

CREAMLINE’s Tots Carlos tied Alyssa Valdez as the player with the most Most Valuable Player awards after winning her third MVP citation in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The former University of the Philippines standout delivered in the scoring and non-scoring departments, emerging as the leading scorer after the semifinals with 152 points, built on 136 spikes, five blocks and 11 aces.

The 24-year-old spiker was second in spiking efficiency at 37.26-percent and third best server with an average of 0.31. She was also the 10th best digger at a 2.46 average per set and fifth best receiver at an efficiency of 39.07-percent.

In all, four Creamline players made it to the league's Premier Team.

Carlos also managed to stand out in her new position as an open spiker, as she ably filled in the shoes of Valdez who sat out the conference due to a knee injury. She was hailed as the Best Outside Spiker along with teammate Jema Galanza.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Michele Gumabao nabbed the Best Opposite Spiker award, topping the league in spike efficiency at 39.68-percent, and becoming the eighth best in average blocks per set with 0.37.

Creamline team captain Jia Morado De Guzman won her eighth Best Setter award after averaging 7.26 excellent sets per set.

Petro Gazz middle blockers Remy Palma and MJ Phillips locked up the Best Middle Blocker awards.

PLDT’s Kath Arado won her second Best Libero award after emerging as the best digger and best receiver after the elimination round, leading the High Speed Hitters to their fourth-place finish in the tournament.