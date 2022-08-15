Back-to-back MVP Tots Carlos deflects credit to Creamline teammates

TOTS Carlos is eager to live up to expectations as two-time MVP even as she deflected credit to the entire Creamline squad.

The 24-year-old Carlos was handed the top individual award for the second time in a year, while also getting a second straight Best Opposite Spiker title.

"Hindi ako magsasawang sabihin na grateful akong napunta ako sa Creamline, kasi malaking bagay talaga sila sa growth ko," said Carlos, acquired by the Cool Smashers last season.

Creamline beat KingWhale Taipei for the PVL Invitational crown on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"I’m really happy and grateful for my teammates and my coaches."

PHOTO: PVL

Continue reading below ↓

Video

The 24-year-old opposite spiker's all-around performance — top scorer with 82 points, third-best spiker with 36.04 percent efficiency, third-best blocker with 0.47 blocks per set, fifth best digger with three excellent digs per set, and eight best server with 0.18 aces per set at the end of the semifinals — helped propel Creamline to its second championship this season and fifth overall in the PVL.



"Natulungan nila ako na makamit to kasi for sure, like what I always say, hindi naman ako mag go-grow, hindi naman ako magiging mature enough to play in this kind of competition kung hindi dahil sa tiwala ng coaches and teammates ko," she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Carlos tied Petro Gazz's Myla Pablo with the second-most PVL MVP titles, behind three-time winner Alyssa Valdez.

Coach Sherwin Meneses lauded Carlos for her grit and determination.

"Siyempre deserving na maging MVP naman siya kasi talagang pinagpaguran niya naman 'yun. Kahit na isang daan palo na 'yan, hindi naman nagre-reklamo 'yan. Sana magtuloy-tuloy, madami pa 'yan," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.