Tight schedules of coaches led to F2 skipping PVL Invitational

F2 LOGISTICS cited its failure to put together a championship-contending team for its decision to skip the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference which starts on July 9.

"We have decided not to participate in this said Invitational Conference due to tight schedules from our end," the team said in a statement.

"As you are aware of, all of our coaches were also part of the recently concluded UAAP league and we respect their commitment to that. This makes it a little difficult for us, as all of our coaches need more time to immerse themselves with the team again. Because of strict bubble protocols which are all necessary, merging coaches and players was more challenging for us."

Ramil de Jesus, together with his assistant coaches Noel Orcullo and Benson Bocboc, worked tirelessly for La Salle in the past UAAP Season 84 women's tournament where the Lady Spikers finished as runner-up.

F2 Logistics felt that the team didn't really get enough time to prepare for the midseason tournament and led to the tough decision of sitting this one out.

"We wish to be a better and stronger team compared to the last time we played in the PVL. More than just participating, we play to achieve excellence. For now, we are not ready yet and everyone who supports us deserves more from us," it read.

Behind Aby Marano, Kianna Dy, and Dawn Macandili, the Cargo Movers finished at sixth place in the 2022 Open Conference.

