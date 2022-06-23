Germany loses by forfeiture in VNL after refusing to play China

CONTROVERSY marred Thursday's Volleyball Nations League at the Smart Araneta Coliseum after Germany refused to play its scheduled match against China.

"Unfortunately, today's 3 p.m. men's match between China and Germany has been cancelled after Germany refused to play against China even though Chinese athletes were cleared by local authorities after testing positive for COVID-19," the official statement read.

It's a stunning development in the Quezon City leg as fans left either without watching a match or sitting idly as they waited for the next match between Argentina and Slovenia scheduled at 7 p.m.

Germany's hesitance to play China has resulted in a forfeit, giving the Chinese the 3-0 win.

This isn't the first time that Germany has begged off from a match. Its exhibition match against the Philippine national team in the PNVF International Challenge was scrapped after the German cited 'the need to rest.'

Germany currently stands at 3-2 win-loss while China picked up its first win through five games in the men's competition.

China has since utilized the allotted time to train at the Big Dome taraflex in front of those in attendance.

