Coach Tai Bundit happy to be back to help Creamline, Choco Mucho

WELL-LOVED Thai coach Anusorn 'Tai' Bundit is set for a homecoming in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The seasoned mentor who steered Creamline to three PVL championships and Ateneo to two UAAP titles is back in the country to serve as Rebisco teams consultant, Bundit admitted in an ambush interview with SPIN.ph.

"I am working for Rebisco," said Bundit, who arrived in the Philippines over the weekend. "I am so happy because my boss Mr. Jonathan [Ng] get me back."

The Thai coach will serve as consultant to both Creamline and Choco Mucho, the two teams under the Rebisco umbrella. Sherwin Meneses (Creamline) and Dante Alinsunurin will remain in the head coach positions.

Bundit is in fact scheduled to meet the Flying Titans on Wednesday as they begin their preparation for the next PVL Conference slated in June.

Bundit was the head coach of Creamline in its debut in the 2017 PVL Reinforced Conference. During his four-year stint, the Cool Smashers never left the podium, winning three PVL titles and finishing runner-up twice.

He capped his coaching career in the Philippines in 2021, where he led the Cool Smashers to a silver finish in the PVL Open Conference.

He went back to Thailand during the pandemic and steered Nakhon Ratchasima QminC Volleyball Club to a championship.

The Cool Smashers has since won a sixth championship in his absence after ruling the recently concluded 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference while the Flying Titans finished at seventh place.