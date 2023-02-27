Tai Bundit brings magic to Thailand, leads Nakhon Ratchasima teams to titles

TAI Bundit reached a new high in his illustrious coaching career as he led Nakhon Ratchasima to both men's and women's crowns in the Volleyball Thailand League.

Tai Bundit's teams rule Thai league

The men's side clinched the title in a 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 rout of Phitsanulok Volleyball Club, while the women's team survived a five-set clash against Diamond Food, 12-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11.

After joining Thailand's most successful volleyball club in November, it only took him one season in charge of both men's and women's teams of Nakhon Ratchasima to become a champion tactician in his homeland.

Coach Tai took to his personal Facebook page to share his latest — and possibly most significant career milestone.

"This is my first year in [my] career as coach in [Volleyball League Thailand]. In the beginning, [no one knew me in Thailand]. 'Who is that Coach Tai? [Where did he] come from,'" Bundit said.

"I tried to do my best. Now, they know me."

His former Ateneo ward Mich Morente even shared a light-hearted chat with the Thai coach on Twitter, shortly after Nakhon Ratchasima's title wins.

Bundit won two UAAP titles with Ateneo in Seasons 76 and 77, shortly before steering Creamline to three Premier Volleyball League championships and two runner-up finishes.