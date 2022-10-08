Tai Bierria plays down all-around show in Cignal debut: 'I gotta be better'

DESPITE delivering on both ends in her Premier Volleyball League debut, American import Tai Bierria knows she still has a lot to offer to Cignal in its quest for the Reinforced Conference title.

"Going into this next game we gotta be better, I gotta be better," said Bierria after leading the way for Cignal who shunned newcomer Akari with a 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 victory on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 open spiker tallied a game-high 20 points on 17 attacks, two blocks and nine digs, but Bierria believes she can still improve after a sluggish start from the HD Spikers.

"More work. A lot more work to do. I gotta get to the gym and get some more timing," she said.

Although impressed with the import, head coach Shaq Delos Santos also knew the 25-year-old Georgia native can still better her performance as she adapts a Philippine-style of play.

"So happy sa performance niya but sabi ko nga sa kanya marami pa kaming kailangan i-improve, marami pa kaming kailangan trabahuhin," said Delos Santos.

"Malayo pa ang performance ng team namin. Talagang kailangang pumukpok pa kami and trabahuhin namin talaga ng 101%."

But so far, Bierra has been an embodiment of Team Awesome and she looks forward to bringing more "energy" to the team who is gunning for its first PVL crown after back-to-back bronze finishes.

"I play almost every single spot - I pass, I block, I serve so expect good things all around but I think energy and just a good vibe for the team. That's what we really need so that's what I wanna bring," she said.

"And with time, a bunch of kills and a bunch of points."

Cignal looks to build its winning momentum as they face Chery Tiggo on october 11, 5:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

