Cignal overcomes slow start to ruin Akari debut

CIGNAL shrugged off a slow start to spoil the debut of newcomer Akari and take a 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 opening-day victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, Saturday, at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Setter Gel Cayuna copped the player of the game honors with five points, four aces, and 23 excellent sets, while American reinforcement Tai Bierria tallied a game-high 20 points and nine digs.

Glaudine Troncoso provided the spark off the bench for the HD Spikers with 12 points playing in only two sets, while Roselyn Doria chipped in 13 points.

Akari had a promising start led by Olympian import Priscilla Rivera and edged the bronze medalists in all angles, 13-11 in attacks, 3-2 in blocks, and 2-1 in aces.

But Cignal proved experience matters as it capitalized on an error-prone Power Chargers in the second frame to equalize the match at one all.

The HD Spikers then dug deep from their bench and brought out Troncoso and Angeli Araneta to replace starters Ces Molina and Rachel Daquis, who were limited to five and three points each, and wrap the match in four.

"Not so good game for us pero syempre mas magpe-prepare pa kami. Marami kaming natutunan so maghahanda pa kami sa next games namin," said head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Rivera and Erika Raagas paced the losers with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

