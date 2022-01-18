PVL pays tribute to 'true warrior' Sue Roces in retirement

THE Premier Volleyball League expressed its gratitude on its longtime player Sue Roces, who decided to hang up her sneakers at age 37.

PVL on Sue Roces retirement

Sports Vision President Ricky Palou paid tribute to Roces, who started playing in the Shakey’s V-League in 2006 with University of the East and saw action in the PVL’s professional debut with the Perlas Spikers in the 2021 Open Conference in Ilocos Norte before deciding to retire on Monday.

“We are grateful to have had a player like Sue Roces in our league. Coming from University of the East, she was a true warrior, never backing down from any challenge,” said Palou in a statement on Tuesday.

“Though it is sad to see her retire, we would also like to celebrate her career. We are thankful to have helped in developing her and it was an honor seeing her grow, not just as a player but also as a person. Thank you, Sue! Good luck on your next journey,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year took to social media to thank the PVL for celebrating her career.

“Maraming maraming salamat PVL. Masaya ako na sa ligang ito naibahagi ko ang aking talento. Isa kayo sa humubog sa akin bilang isang atleta. Sobrang blessed ako dahil naging malaking parte ng journey ko ang PVL,” she wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

Roces played in the Sports Vision-organized league for 15 years of her two-decade career. She served as guest player for Adamson, University of Santo Tomas, San Sebastian and Ateneo.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter won the 2007 second conference title, hailed as Finals MVP after leading San Sebastian to a title in the 2008 second conference followed by another championship in the 2012 Open Conference and also steered Ateneo to the First Conference crown in the same year.

Palou said that the 2010 1st Conference MVP of San Sebastian was more than just an athlete in her playing career.

“She was not only a player there but also became a mentor to student-athletes in the schools she joined. We knew from there that she has a future in coaching,” the Sports Vision president said on Roces, who also expressed her interest in coaching when she announced her retirement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The UE standout also won back-to-back championships in the 2015 season with powerhouse PLDT after teaming up with Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, and Grethcel Soltones under head coach Roger Gorayeb.

Continue reading below ↓

Roces also played for BaliPure in 2016 before spending the final stretch of her career with Perlas from 2017 until the first pro season of the PVL last year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.