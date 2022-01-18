Sue Roces eyes coaching role after 20 years as a player

SUE Roces has decided to call it quits after two decades in volleyball.

The veteran outside hitter made the announcement on her 37th birthday during her guesting in Abante’s Sportalakan, hosted by her girlfriend Sarah Asido, on Monday.

“Sa mga sumubaybay sa akin, sa mga fans ng Perlas, sa lahat ng mga naging teammates at coaches ko, ngayong 2022 I have decided to retire. Happy naman na ako. Pinagisipan ko na yun last year pa bago mag end yung year. Napagisipan ko na mag-retire na sa paglalaro,” said the former UAAP Rookie of the Year.

“Ngayong year at sa mga susunod na taon, hindi niyo na ako makikita sa loob ng playing court.”

Roces played hr last match for Perlas Spikers — her club since 2017 — in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte.

She wants to spend more time for herself and family but she’s not walking away from the game for good as Roces expressed her interest in coaching.

“Gusto ko sana mashare ko naman yung lahat ng alam ko sa mga coaches naman. Gusto ko pasukin sana yung pagiging coaching staff para kahit papaano mainspire ko pa rin yung kung sino man yung players na makakasama ko. Doon naman sana, kung meron man,” she said.

The 5-foot-10 hitter is one of the best volleyball players produced by University of the East, awarded as top rookie in 2002 and bagging the silver medal in the maiden UAAP Beach Volleyball in Season 69.





Sue Roces had a solid domestic and international career.

The Bulacan native also won several titles in the defunct Shakey’s V-League as Ateneo’s guest player in 2012 and back-to-back championships in the 2015 season with powerhouse PLDT also led by Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago and Grethcel Soltones under head coach Roger Gorayeb before playing for BaliPure in 2016 and spending the final stretch of her career with Perlas.

Roces also represented the country in the 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship qualifiers and 2015 VTV International Volleyball Cup and also in beach volleyball with Michelle Carolino in the 2008 Asian Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, where they reached the round of 16.

She expressed her gratitude to coaches Gorayeb and Charo Soriano and the Perlas Spikers, who she considered as family before the team decided to take a leave of absence from the PVL this year due to the pandemic.

“Gusto ko mag-thank you sa lahat ng nakasama ko simula nung nagstart ako maglaro noong Grade Six ako hanggang sa huling laro ko sa PVL,” she said.

