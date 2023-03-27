Soltones vows to do better as Petro Gazz looks to seal PVL title

The Petro Gazz Angels were far from satisfied with their performance in the opener of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino finals even as they took the lead over defending champion Creamline.

Grethcel Soltones admitted she lacked the killer instinct in crucial stretches, and that could be a liability for the team.

With the second set tied at 23, Soltones had few attempts to put the Angels ahead but it was the Cool Smashers who got the advantage after Michele Gumabao blocked the down-the-line attack of Soltones.

In the next sequence, the former San Sebastian standout had another chance to knot everything, but her crucial attack error ultimately gifted the set to Creamline.

"As a team, okay kami so far pero 'yun nga, may kulang pa. Lalo na ako ... kasi medyo nag-choke ako noong second set. So mas pagbubutihin ko pa lalo. Sa akin, personal goal ko na pag crucial, dapat akin," she said.

Still, the 2019 PVL MVP finished with 14 points on 14 attacks and 17 digs.





Leading scorer Jonah Sabete, who had 18 points, also noted how the Angels need to push themselves in must-win situations.

"Yung pagkukulang namin ay yung committed 'pag nag didikdikan na yung laban. Yun ang lapses namin ngayon. Kasi game plan, andoon na eh. Kami na lang, kung paano kami magko-commit sa bigay ng setters," she said.

Head coach Oliver Almadro has also warned the Angels against complacency after a 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 victory over the five-time champions.

"We have to be prepared kasi they are a strong team. I'm telling you, they are the Goliath of this tournament. And kami naman, we just asked the Lord na, can we be the David of the tournament," said Almadro, who is in his first-ever finals in the PVL.

"Sana mag prepare kaming mabuti kasi hindi natatapos dito. It's not yet done. So we will really work hard and sacrifice ulit."

The Angels and the Cool Smashers will only have a day to rest before returning to action for the second match of the best-of-three series on Tuesday at MOA Arena.