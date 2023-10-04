Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL sister teams collide on opening day of season-ending All-Filipino wars

    PVL's opening triple-header to feature champion teams, newcomers
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    Tots Carlos Creamline vs Choco Mucho
    PHOTO: PVL Media Bureau

    REIGNING PVL All-Filipino Conference champion Creamline will headline a star-studded opening day slate against its sister team Choco Mucho on Oct. 15 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    READ: New PVL team Galeries Highrisers feature Emnas, Ipac, Hernandez, Jimenez

    Now without the services of Japan-bound ace playmaker Jia De Guzman, the Cool Smashers look to make amends from another foiled grand slam bid with a second All-Filipino crown in the 2023 season.

    Fresh off a bronze medal finish in its international debut, the Flying Titans seek a breakthrough Final Four berth in the PVL for the first time since the club's inception in 2019.

    Completing the opening day slate are league newcomer NXLED against Gerflor at 3 p.m. followed by another sister act showcase in PLDT versus Cignal at 5 p.m.

    Conference format

    This year's season-ending All-Filipino wars, in lieu of the averted Reinforced Conference due to the PNVF's imposed import signing ban, will feature a league-high 12-team local slate with the addition of Galeries Highrisers.

    Apart from the usual Metro Manila games, the PVL will stage a series of out-of-town gamedays in Antipolo, Batangas City, Cagayan de Oro, Ilocos Sur (Candon), Iloilo, and Laguna (Santa Rosa).

    Furthermore, unlike previous pool play conferences, single-round robin eliminations will take place for the season-ender.

      The top four teams will then square off in the best-of-three semifinals (#1 vs. #3; #2 vs. #4), with the winners contesting the All-Filipino title in the best-of-three championship round.

      See the full elimination round schedule here.

