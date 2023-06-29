Sisi Rondina picks up from where she left off in return to indoor volleyball

SISI Rondina was back like she never left indoor volleyball for four years. And the best part? She did not feel any jitters at all.

The high-leaping power spiker from Cebu set the tone right from the get-go in Choco Mucho’s 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 victory over Farm Fresh and unleashed 14 points in her comeback on Thursday.

Sisi Rondina on indoor volleyball return

“Ako, honestly, hindi ako kinabahan,” she said. “Parang normal lang ba kasi mas kakabahan ako sa beach volleyball kasi international [kesa] dito kasi parang same faces.”

With the former University Santo Tomas standout finally in the Titans’ nest, Choco Mucho stepped on an impressive start and dominated the rookie team in all angles — 40-19 in attacks, 12-2 in blocks and 6-3 in aces.

“Iniisip ko lang kanina kailangan ko magtrabaho and kailangan kong makatulong. Yun lang walang iba. Pinakita ko lang din kung paano ako maglaro para mas ganahan yung mga kasama ko,” she added.

Although playing with no inhibitions, Rondina admitted there was still a struggle to switch from beach to indoor volleyball.

The 5-foot-6 open spiker last played in the Taraflex in 2019 for Petron Blaze Spikers in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga, before taking an indoor-hiatus to focus on her beach volleyball career representing the Philippines in international leagues.

“Hindi po naging madali pero nagtiwala kami sa proseso and sa program ni coach Dante… and nagtiwala din kami sa isa’t isa,” she said.

Although still a work in progress, Rondina noted how she wants to build the connection she has with setter Deanna Wong.

“Gusto ko iparamdam kay Deanna na maganda siya mag set. Ganun ako [with] every setter na kasama ko. Gusto ko iparamdam sa kanya na ang ganda ng set mo, kaya pinapalo ko, gusto ko pinupuntos ko kaagad,” she shared.

The Flying Titans are looking to establish a win streak when they face Foton Tornadoes on Saturday FilOil EcoOil Arena.