Returning Sisi Rondina shines as Choco Mucho rips Farm Fresh to open PVL bid

SISI Rondina made an instant impact in her return to indoor volleyball after four years, leading Choco Mucho past Farm Fresh, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh 2023 PVL Invitational Conference recap

The University of Santo Tomas standout logged 14 points in her debut in the pro ranks as the Flying Titans started their final-four bid on a high.

"Good game for our team kasi nakita namin yung naging plano about service-receive namin talagang tumaas yung porsyento namin... nakakadepensa na kami, nakaka-atake na kami nang maayos," said head coach Dante Alinsunurin after the Flying Titans tallied 12 blocks and six aces in only three sets.

Deanna Wong led the 13-0 start of the Flying Titans in the second frame and tallied five of Choco Mucho's six service aces, two blocks and an attack on top of eight excellent sets.

Caitlyn Viray started in lieu of Kat Tolentino and racked up 13 points on 11 attacks and two blocks.

It was a poor outing for the Foxies who dropped to 0-2 in Pool B after scoring only 19 attacks, two blocks and three aces for a total of 37 points — half of what the Titans scored in the 73-minute-long match.

Trisha Tubu was the lone bright spot for the Foxies with seven points.