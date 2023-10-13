In Jia's absence, Creamline taps young setters Mafe Galanza, Bea Bonafe

TWO young playmakers will join the Creamline Cool Smashers in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference title-retention bid.

In the absence of Japan-bound veteran setter Jia De Guzman, collegiate aces Mafe Galanza and Bea Bonafe now form Creamline's setting trio alongside club mainstay Kyle Negrito.

Mafe, younger sister of 2019 PVL MVP Jema, is a product of the esteemed UST women's volleyball program.

Bonafe, on the other hand, has jumped ship to the pro ranks after her college stint with the UP Fighting Maroons just like another former PVL MVP in Tots Carlos.

Albeit without their leading orchestrator for the first time, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez has full faith in Negrito and the club's new pieces as they look to rebuild and retain their All-Filipino crown.

"Like what Coach (Sherwin Meneses) says, we're taking it one step at a time. We're preparing for each game and it's going to be harder and we have bigger stairs to climb. Hopefully, we could give them a good fight this conference," Valdez bared.

"We’re missing Jia (De Guzman) so much on and off the court — most especially her leadership. But we’ve always been training with Kyle during practices for the longest time also," Valdez said of Negrito, who has been under De Guzman's wing since joining Creamline in 2019.

The Cool Smashers' title defense begins on Sunday against their sister team Choco Mucho, 7 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

