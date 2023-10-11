PVL launches biggest conference ever with battle of sister teams

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stages its Second All-Filipino Conference beginning on Sunday at the Smart Arena Coliseum with a record field of 12 teams and a promise of action-packed games.

The record field only underscores the phenomenal growth both of the league and the sport the last few years as organizing Sports Vision underscored the need to sustain that growth with quality matches.

"We are incredibly proud to present the biggest PVL tournament yet, featuring 12 teams,” said PVL and Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

“This season's All-Filipino Conference is a testament to the league's continuous growth and the unwavering support of our fans. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of volleyball competition in the country and this tournament will undoubtedly deliver on that promise."

An opening three-game bill to be highlighted by two of the league’s top crowd-drawers’ – Creamline-Choco Mucho – clash at 7 p.m.

New teams Galeries and Nxled kick off hostilities at 3 p.m. with each side ready and eager to showcase their worth and at the same time build confidence and momentum for the tough grind ahead.

Cignal and PLDT slug it out next at 5 p.m. with odds just about even between one of three sister-teams vying in the season-ending conference of the league backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar.

