San Pedro native Jema Galanza thrilled to play before family, provincemates

JEMA Galanza was the star of the show in her home province of Laguna when Creamline cruised to its third straight victory on Saturday night.

Standing out in a star-studded lineup, the 2019 PVL Open Conference MVP put together her best performance yet with 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks and an ace in front of over 5,000 fans at the Sta. Rosa Complex.

The Player of the Game revealed she was inspired to play before family and friends in a win that propelled Creamline to the top of the standings at 3-0.

"Happy lang ako kasi nanood yung family ko. Ngayon lang sila ulit nakanood kaya ganado din maglaro,” Galanza said.

A San Pedro native, Galanza drew thousands of Lagunense supporters who cheered on the 25-year-old spiker and her teammates from start to finish.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Minsan speechless na lang din ako sa mga sigaw nila sa pangalan ko and sa team,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The cheers did not distract Galanza who was also stellar on defense with 17 digs, but rather energized the former Adamson Lady Falcon to play her best game yet in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

PHOTO: PVL



Watch Now

“Sobrang nakakadagdag din sila ng motivation sa akin kasi everytime na naririnig ko sila, gusto ko maglaro nang maganda,” she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And for that, Galanza expressed her hope for continued support for the Cool Smashers as they seek a historic grand slam in the PVL.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Maraming, maraming salamat po kasi kahit saan maglaro ang Creamline andyan kayo sumisigaw pumapalak at sumasayaw kasama namin. Sa susunod na game namin at sa mga dadating pang games, manood po kayo samin,” she said.

Creamline looks to extend its win streak when it takes on struggling Akari (1-3) on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.