Jema Galanza leads from the front as Creamline beats Cignal in 4 sets

JEMA Galanza led from the front as Creamline put away a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory over Cignal to keep its record immaculate in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The 2019 PVL Open Conference MVP put up all-around numbers of 17 points built on 14 attacks, two blocks, an ace as well as 17 digs to keep the Cool Smashers undefeated through three games.

"Syempre happy, sobrang happy kasi grabe din talaga ang Cignal. Binigyan kami nang magandang laro at hindi sila basta-basta. Nakita niyo naman lahat gumagawa rin," Galanza said.

The Cool Smashers nearly squandered a six-point lead as Cignal mounted a 6-1 run that turned the match into a one-point game, 22-21. But crucial errors from Cignal import Tai Bierria and Ces Molina and a kill from Yeliz Basa - who finished with 14 points - enabled Creamline to wrest a two sets to one advantage.

"Thankful kami kasi naka-recover kami from second set. Buti nag-respond 'yung team," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

After three back and forth sets, Creamline shot Cignal's scrambling defense full of holes with 15 attacks against the HD Spikers' three to wrap up the match in four.

Bierria was the lone bright spot for the HD Spikers with 20 points off 14 attacks, four blocks, three aces, and nine digs and eight receptions. Roselyn Doria was the next best scorer with eight points.

