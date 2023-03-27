RDJ didn't call the shots, mostly, but for F2 his presence was a big boost

RAMIL De Jesus' presence on the sidelines on Thursday night after a year-long absence surely gave a big boost for F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers beat PLDT, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, in the opener of the best-of-three battle for bronze in the 2023 PVL All Filipino Conference.

Aby Marano, who tallied 19 markers on 14 attacks and five blocks, dedicated the victory to De Jesus who made his first appearance with the Cargo Movers in nearly two years.

"Malaking inspiration talaga 'yun kasi dinededicate namin yung laro para sa kanya. At saka lagi rin kaming nire-remind ni Coach Reg (Regine Diego) na para kay coach, para kay coach. So ayun, nagampanan naman ng mabuti," she said.

PHOTO: PVL

Under De Jesus' tutelage, the Cargo Movers won six championships in the Philippine SuperLiga. He last coached F2 Logistics in the 2021 PNVF Champions League where it swept all its matches en route to the championship.

The seasoned mentor then missed the Cargo Movers' debut in the PVL in the same year due to undisclosed reason, as his deputy Benson Bocboc took over the coaching reigns for two conferences before F2 tapped Regine Diego as head coach.

De Jesus has not officially returned as F2 coach, but he still called out to players to give instructions.

"Coach Ramil was also actually giving us tips 'pag nasa labas kami, kung anong gagawin. And 'yun, he's just really a big inspiration for all of us, the players, the coaches," Dy said as she finished with game-high 20 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and two aces.

F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego, who was also a former La Salle Lady Spiker under De Jesus' mentorship, also received instructions.

"Na-inspire kaming lahat na andito siya kasi you know, lahat kami, the core group, dumaan kay Coach Ramil eh so parang ah okay, he's here so I know we're safe. I know we're guided. Masaya kami na andito siya and he's back in the court," Diego said.