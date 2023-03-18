Diego not making excuses for loss to Creamline in semis opener

F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego refused to justify her team's crucial loss to Creamline in Game One of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

Diego on F2 Logistics loss to Creamline

"Talo kami kasi ayaw namin ngayon, mas gusto ng Creamline. 'Yun yung dahilan," she said after the Cargo Movers, who were missing its star player Myla Pablo, absorbed a 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25 defeat at the hands of the Cool Smashers in the Game 1 semifinals on Saturday.

"Hindi [dahil sa] mga injuries kasi lahat naman ng mga teams are working hard so talo kami kasi it's our fault. We didn't play our best today."

The Cargo Movers kept up with the pace of the Cool Smashers in the opening set and even arrived at the set point first, 24-23. But a crucial center line fault called on Kim Kianna Dy and a miscommunication on the side of F2 gave Creamline the advantage, 24-25, allowing Tots Carlos to attack out in the open, 24-26.

The momentum quickly shifted on the side of the defending champions who capitalized on the reception mistakes of the Cargo Movers to deliver offense from left to right for a 2-0 match lead, out-attacking F2 Logistics 69 to 38 by the end of the match.

These crucial errors are something the Cargo Movers have yet to resolve, said Diego.

"I told them na they can't stop whenever they want. They can't stop connecting with each other kasi one point is very important, like for example the first set where in 'di sila nag communicate diba? That has been a problem ever since so I'm trying to remind them that it can cost you one game or one set," she said.

"Kasi andito na tayo eh, sayang naman. The opportunity is here it's either you grab it or not but syempre mas gusto talaga ng Creamline ngayon. They played well."

Already a milestone for F2 to reach its first-ever semifinals in the PVL, Diego is still hoping the Cargo Movers adjust quickly if they want to advance to the gold medal match.

"It's the semifinals, either you give your heart out or nothing. I hope they learn from that kasi it's very important. This is not just a random game. This is the semifinals. This is a different ball game now," she said.

F2 still has a chance to even the series when they face Creamline in Game 2 on Tuesday, 6:30 p.m, at Mall of Asia Arena.