Creamline gets back at F2 Logistics to move on verge of another finals stint

CREAMLINE avenged its elimination-round loss to F2 Logistics, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and moved on the cusp of a fifth straight finals appearance in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

Creamline vs F2 Logistics Game 1 semis recap

MVP candidate Tots Carlos led the defending champions to their first win against the Cargo Movers with a triple-double performance of 22 points on 22 attacks, 17 digs and 15 receptions in Game One of the best-of-three semifinals.

Michele Gumabao fired eight of her 19 attacks in the fourth set to finish with 22 points.

Jema Galanza added 12 markers while Pangs Panaga exploded in the second set and scored six of the Cool Smashers' 12-2 run to finish with 11.

F2 logistics star Myla Pablo sat out of the match as she continues to recover from nagging injuries, particularly the cramps she sustained against Choco Mucho.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Happy kami kasi it's [the] semifinals na eh. So, timing yung pagkapanalo namin. Pero hindi pa naman tapos yung laban so kailangan pa talaga magprepare. Pero happy kami naka-isa na kami sa F2," head coach Sherwin Meneses said after the Cool Smashers bowed to F2 Logistics in all their matches until today.

The Cool Smashers were trailing 23-24 in the first set but crucial back-to-to back errors from the Cargo Movers gave them a space to breathe as Carlos fired an off-the-block kill to take the first set.

The Cargo Movers, though, avoided a sweep loss and banked on Elaine Kasilag who delivered the finisher off a cross court hit in the third salvo and finished with 11 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Creamline prevented another five-set thriller and proved why they are the best attacking team, as they nearly double F2's attack points 69 to 38.

Kim Kianna Dy remained the team's top scorer in the absence of Pablo and finished with 13 points on 10 attacks while Ivy Lacsina tallied 10 points on three blocks.