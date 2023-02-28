Cargo Movers not getting too much ahead of themselves in PVL semis bid

F2 Logistics is not taking any chances for granted in securing its first-ever semifinal appearance in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.



After a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Cignal that tied them with Creamline at the top of the standings with a 4-1 win-loss card, F2 Logistics now has better chances of entering the final four.



But this scenario is still far from the minds of the Cargo Movers, said head coach Regine Diego.

Regine Diego on F2 Logistics outlook

"I don't want to think about that. I just want to think about it every [one] game at a time," she said.



In its four wins, the Cargo Movers notched two sweeps and escaped two five-setters for a total of 10 points. F2 Logistics still needs to win at least two of its last three games to safely land a spot in the playoffs round, as four more teams - PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, and Choco Mucho - remain in contention.



"Ayoko masyadong isipin na hanggang [semifinals], dapat dito lang muna. Isa-isa para mas prepared kami and hindi kami maging over-confident so onti-onti, one step at a time, one game at a time. Hopefully, we get there," Diego shared.



Instead, the Cargo Movers plan to build on its winning momentum by minimizing fatigue and preventing injuries as the crucial final stretch of the elimination nears.



"We're still building na mabawasan yung fatigue. Minamanage namin yan, minamanage namin yung kainakain nila. Ayaw namin sila masunog masyado," she said.



"So hopefully tama yung maging timing ng team and sana walang injuries. This goes for all the players and all the teams across the board like UAAP. Wala sanang injury this year para fair lahat ng laro, maganda lahat ng laro and masaya."



After dropping its first game of the season against the Crossovers, F2 Logistics is now on a roll with twin victories over defending champions Creamline and the struggling HD Spikers.

But the Cargo Movers will face an uphill battle as they have yet to face Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho - who both sit with a 2-2 slate - and the winless but gritty Army-Black Mamba.F2 Logistics will take on the Angels who are coming from a tough five-set loss to PLDT on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.